All Evacuations And Road Closures Lifted For 6-5 Fire

Tuolumne County, CA — All evacuations and traffic restrictions have been lifted for the 6–5 Fire burning near Lake Don Pedro, and a speed limit reduction has been issued in Chinese Camp.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports, “Although the closures are lifted, we ask motorists to continue to drive carefully, as there is a heavy presence of fire personnel and emergency responders as well as community members and volunteers in the area.”

Deputies will remain assigned to the fire-affected area into the weekend to assist the community as needed. Those who require law enforcement or animal welfare assistance can contact the Communications Center at (209) 533-5815.

Caltrans District 10 is reporting a reduced speed for traveling in the Chinese Camp area and to cross Highway 120. While recovery efforts are still ongoing, state road officials report that displaced residents, supported by community service organizations and emergency personnel, remain on site—and may need to cross the highway as part of their work. For that reason, a temporary speed limit alert has been issued, reducing the speed to 25 mph through Chinese Camp from Sims Road to Shawmut Road.

“Please slow down, stay alert, and watch for pedestrians. Your caution helps protect those working hard to rebuild this community,” remarked Caltrans officials.

Still open is the evacuation shelter at the Sonora Senior Center at 540 Greenley Road in Sonora. Support for those impacted by the blaze can be found through organizations like the Red Cross, Salvation Army, and Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services (OES), along with many other community and partner organizations, for assistance or information on connecting with available resources.

Sheriff’s officials noted that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will remain available for those affected by the Tuolumne County OES call (209) 533-6395.

For information about debris removal assistance through the state, contact Tuolumne County OES: email oes@co.tuolumne.ca.us, or click here.

Damage assessments can be found on the interactive CalFire Structure Status Map by clicking here.