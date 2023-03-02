TUD Reports “Severe Damage” To Mainline

Sonora, CA – “Severe damage,” causing a mainline break in the Crystal Falls area, remains inaccessible for repair due to deep snow, and Tuolumne Utility District (TUD) continues to ask all customers to conserve water.

“Water supply remains a concern due to low water storage levels brought about by this mainline break as well as ice and snow that must be manually broken up in the ditches that provide water to the water treatment plants,” stated General Manager Don Perkins.

TUD updated the damage to the mainline, sharing that heavy snow brought a tree crashing down, “breaking the pipe in half.” There remain approximately 20 customers in the Crystal Falls area without water, and there is no estimated time of restoration due to downed powerlines and restricted access by PG&E, as earlier reported here. Targeted areas of concern requiring “immediate conservation efforts” are Lower Crystal Falls, Sonora Vista, Willow Springs, Mono Vista, Soulsbyville, and the Curtis Creek Ranches.

The district asserted that crews continue to work 24/7, floating and plowing snow to access district facilities, isolating leaks, assessing damages, and making repairs until customers are restored.