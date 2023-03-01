Clear
TUD Customers Asked To Conserve Water

By Tracey Petersen
TUD crews working to clear floating ice

Sonora, CA –  Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) is asking all customers to conserve water due to challenges from the recent wet and windy storms.

As of this morning, TUD advised that approximately 20 customers on Middlecamp Road and Rhine River Court are without water due to a water line break. Crews are being met by downed power lines and deep snow, so there is no estimated time of repair. Water supply is a concern due to low water storage levels brought about by mainline breaks and struggling frozen ditches.

“We are currently relying on stored water,” says General Manager Don Perkins. “Now is not the time to leave your faucets running to prevent pipes from freezing.”

Crews continue to work around the clock to maintain and restore water service to impacted customers. They are assessing and repairing mainline breaks and leaks, repairing damage to various ditches, and breaking through ice and floating snow to ensure that water keeps flowing to customers.

Perkins adds, “With hazardous conditions wreaking havoc across our service area, I am grateful for our dedicated staff time and time again.”

TUD is also asking the public to report any leaks that they may find.

