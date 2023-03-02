Cloudy
Additional Warming Center Opens In Tuolumne County

By B.J. Hansen
Groveland Community Resilience Center

Sonora, CA — In response to power outages and storm impacts, Tuolumne County now has two warming centers operational.

The Tuolumne Community Resilience Center on Bay Avenue in Tuolumne opened last night, and the Groveland Community Resilience Center opened effective 10 o’clock this morning.

How long they will remain operational will be dependent on weather conditions, the number of power outages, and available staffing.

In addition, unhoused/homeless individuals who are age 60 or older, disabled, families with children, and youth ages 18-26 can also call 209-768-9684 between 5pm to 9 pm to receive information about other temporary overnight shelter options.

Other public spaces open:
• Sonora Main Library
Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Saturday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
480 Greenley Road, Sonora

• Behavioral Health Enrichment Center
Mon-Fri 8am-12pm
101 Hospital Rd. Sonora, CA 95370

• Lambert Community Center
Mon–Fri 11 a.m. – 2 pm
347 W. Jackson St.
Sonora, CA 95370

