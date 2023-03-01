Help For Homeless Needing A Warm Place To Stay

Heavy snowfall in Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Social Services and charities are working together to meet the majority of homeless needs during this inclement weather, and the CAO office is providing ways others can assist as well.

Currently, the cold conditions do not meet the Tuolumne County Extreme Temperature Contingency Plan to open a 24-hour emergency shelter and provide outside emergency services money, according to county OES officials. However, the Tuolumne County Department of Social Services says it has enough state funding to continue to provide hotel stays for those who are eligible. They include people over the age of 60, people with disabilities, families with children, and young adults aged 18 to 26. Questions regarding the eligibility of services can be directed to Social Services at 209-768-9784. Those in need can call up until 9 p.m. during a weather event or 209-533-5719 during normal business hours.

Another shelter source is Compassion Outreach. It has funding for hotel stays for individuals and families who meet their criteria. For more information on eligibility, call Shelley Muniz at 209-770-4347 or Nancy Scott at 209-352-3398.

Those wanting to know how they can assist the homeless during times of bad weather have the option provided by the CAO’s office below: