Update: Friday Power Outages, Delays And Cancelations

Three county power outage View Photo

Update at 1:50 pm.: Tuolumne County Transit is reporting reduced service lasting through the middle of next week. Transit officials released this statement:

“The safety of riders and employees is of paramount importance to Tuolumne County Transit. Severe weather conditions have caused the suspension of services on route 2 and Groveland Columbia Connect Thursday and Friday. Dial-a-Ride service has been reduced to areas where roads are safely passable. Strong winter storms with snow at lower-than-normal elevations is expected over the next five days. Tuolumne County Transit will continue to evaluate conditions to determine if normal services can be resumed, but riders should expect reduced services through Wednesday morning given current weather forecasts. Route 1 and Dial a Ride in Jamestown, Sonora and Columbia are expected to remain in service at reduced staffing levels. For more information on available services call 209-532-0404.”

Updates below written by BJ Hansen at 7:48am: Following the announcement that Tuolumne County government buildings will be closed today, the Office of Emergency Services reports that a single spot will still be open for those looking to warm up. The Behavioral Health Enrichment Center at 101 Hospital Road will be open from noon-6pm.

Update at 7:30am: Interfaith Social Services is closed today.

Update at 7:20am: PG&E reports that 1,842 customers are without power due to an outage that stretches from Merced County, into Mariposa County, and a small part of Tuolumne County south of Don Pedro. PG&E says it is unclear how the outage started, or when it will be restored. Power has now been restored from the earlier outage in the Wilseyville area of Calaveras County.

Update at 7:05am: Tuolumne County Government has decided to close its buildings today due to snow and slick roads. Earlier, government leaders were hoping to have a delayed 10am opening. Emergency services will still be operational. Sonora City Hall will also be closed today. To view the extensive list of school delays and cancelations, click here.

Original story posted at 6am: There are once again several school delays and cancelations today. Click here to view the latest list.

Tuolumne County government offices will be opening late today, at 10am, due to the slick roads.

There was a widespread power outage this morning that started during the three o’clock hour and was impacting over 7,000 PG&E customers in Tuolumne County. Thankfully, the power has been restored. In Calaveras County there is still an outage impacting 53 customers in Wilseyville. It started during the one o’clock hour and it is unclear when there will be full restoration. There are also smaller outages impacting only a handful of customers in Sonora, Jamestown, Twain Harte, Valley Springs, Arnold and Rancho Calaveras.

The Winter Storm Warning for the region will continue into Saturday morning. Click here to view the latest information from the National Weather Service.