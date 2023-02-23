Update: Snow Arrives In Mother Lode Prompting Numerous Closures

Snow In Sonora View Photos

Update at 11am: Mariposa County has decided to close all non-emergency government offices today, joining Tuolumne County, and the City of Sonora.

Update at 9:50am: Sonora City Hall is closed today (Thursday) and Friday due to hazardous road conditions.

Update at 9:34am: The US Social Security Office on Morningstar Drive in Sonora is closed today. Those needing services can still call and speak to someone via telephone.

Update at 8:04am: The snow is creating some challenges for Tuolumne County Transit this morning. Due to unplowed roads, Route Two will be closing for the day. Route One will still be in service. Dial-a-Ride will be limited.

Original story posted at 6am: Heavy snow fell overnight in the Mother Lode, and Tuolumne County has announced that all of its county-run government buildings will be closed today. In response, only one public building is open as a warming location. The Behavioral Health Enrichment Center at 101 Hospital Road will be open from noon until 6pm today.

There are a lot of school announcements due to the weather. The complete list can be found here.

Allow yourself extra time if you need to be out and about today. The Winter Storm Warning currently in effect for the Mother Lode and the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, will expire at 4 AM Saturday. Snow levels will continue to dip down to around 1,000 feet. Click here for the full weather advisory.

Also of note, the Tuolumne County Superior Court, operated by California and not the county government, is planning to operate over the next couple of days. If any changes are made, its phone line will be updated at 209-288-6731.

From Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Service, for those that need assistance with sheltering animals, please contact Tuolumne County Animal Control at 209-694-2730. Animal Control is open Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For after hours animal emergencies, please contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 209- 533-5815.

OES notes that winter storms create a higher risk of car accidents, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon dioxide poisoning, and heart attacks from overexertion. The angecy urges people to stay safe during winter weather:

• Stay off roads if at all possible. If you do travel, carry a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

• Limit your time outside to avoid exposure to extreme cold. If you need to go outside, wear layers of warming clothing.

• Prepare for power outages.