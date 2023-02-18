Daughter Arrested For Attacking Her Elderly Mother

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA — Sonora Police report a verbal argument, fueled by alcohol, that turned physical between a mother and daughter.

Officers responded to a battery call recently in the area of Leonard Addition Road near Columbia Way, east of North Washington Street/Highway 49 in Sonora. Once on scene, they spoke to the woman, who stated her daughter, 44-year-old Melissa Anne Johnson of Sonora, had come over to her home and had been drinking. The two got into a verbal argument that erupted into a physical altercation.

Johnson was arrested for felony physical assault with possible great bodily injury and causing injury to an elder. Her bail was set at $40,000.