Clear
40.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Daughter Arrested For Attacking Her Elderly Mother

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Sonora Police vehicle

Sonora Police vehicle

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Sonora Police report a verbal argument, fueled by alcohol, that turned physical between a mother and daughter.

Officers responded to a battery call recently in the area of Leonard Addition Road near Columbia Way, east of North Washington Street/Highway 49 in Sonora. Once on scene, they spoke to the woman, who stated her daughter, 44-year-old Melissa Anne Johnson of Sonora, had come over to her home and had been drinking. The two got into a verbal argument that erupted into a physical altercation.

Johnson was arrested for felony physical assault with possible great bodily injury and causing injury to an elder. Her bail was set at $40,000.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 