Columbia Man Arrested For Felony DUI

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – A Columbia man was arrested for drunk driving after crashing his vehicle on Tuolumne Road early Sunday morning.

The wreck happened around 2:15 a.m. on Tuolumne Road, west of Industrial Way, in Sonora. The driver, 32-year-old Kristopher Ballard of Columbia, was eastbound in a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck at a speed of approximately 35 miles per hour. The CHP reports that he allowed his vehicle to go off the roadway and smash into an embankment and then a wood post. Ballard and his passenger, 32-year-old Alyssa Samaripa of Tuolumne, sustained minor injuries in the collision.

After arriving on the scene, a CHP officer “observed Ballard displaying signs and symptoms of intoxication.” He determined that Ballard was driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and handcuffed him. Ballard was arrested for felony DUI with a potential for great bodily harm.

