Loaded Firearm Lands San Andreas Man Behind Bars In Amador County

By Tracey Petersen
Stolen gun and ammunition confiscated by deputies

Jackson, CA – A San Andreas man was arrested by Amador County Sheriff’s deputies after they found a loaded handgun during a traffic stop in the Jackson area.

The driver, 41-year-old Gerald Leroy Giuffra, was pulled over just before midnight Tuesday night for numerous vehicle code violations in the area of Highway 49 and Middle Bar Road. A probable cause search was subsequently conducted on the vehicle for “possible contraband.” It turned up a loaded revolver in the door of the passenger seat of the vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Calaveras County.

Giuffra was handcuffed and transported to the Amador County Jail for violations related to the possession of firearms by a prohibited person and of stolen property.

