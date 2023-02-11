Public Training To Suspend TC Building Inspections

Tuolumne County logo View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – The public can learn new skills when dealing with energy codes during a one-day training that suspends Tuolumne County building inspections for a day.

The Community Development Department’s Building and Safety Division will be hosting an energy code update training on the 2022 California Building Standards. The training will be live, in person, and open to the public, but those wanting to attend must pre-register. County officials recommend this training for designers, contractors, engineers, energy consultants, and code officials that interact with the Energy Code. To allow for the training, all building inspections will be suspended for the day on Friday, February 24th. Inspections will resume the next day, Monday, February 27th. Any inspection request submitted after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22nd, will be scheduled for Monday.

County officials provided this information on the training courses:

2022 Title 24, Part 6 Essentials — Residential Standards: What’s New

This 2.5-hour live event summarizes the new and revised requirements in the 2022 California Building

Energy Efficiency Standards (Title 24, Part 6 or the Energy Code) for residential buildings and directs

participants to informational and training resources that provide more in-depth information on the

Energy Code. Join us to begin learning what the 2022 code means to you and your customers.

Date: 2/24/2023

Time: 9:00 am-11:30 am

Location: County Fire/Ambulance – 18440 Striker Ct Sonora, CA 95370

Instructor: Brian Selby

Registration:

Online, click here or email Samantha.Mendiola@PGE.COM