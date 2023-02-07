CA Lawmakers Concerned About Spiking Natural Gas Prices

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom says Californians are having sticker shock this winter related to rising natural gas prices.

He has sent a letter to the Federal Regulatory Commission, which is responsible for regulating wholesale natural gas, asking for an investigation into recent rising prices across the Western States.

Newsom says the investigation should focus on “market manipulation, anticompetitive behavior, or anomalous activities” that could be driving up prices.

Energy companies have stated the price increase is related to higher demand and lower supplies.

On a related note, some natural gas customers across the state will be getting a one-time rebate on their bills as early as next month, ranging from $90-$120. The California Public Utilities Commission voted last Thursday to accelerate a California Climate Credit. It is for those who receive natural gas through PG&E, Southern California Edison, San Diego Gas & Electric, and Southern California Gas Company.

The rebate comes from the state’s cap-and-trade program managed by the California Air Resources Board. The credit on utility bills represents the consumer’s share of the payments from the state’s program.

The move to accelerate the payment was praised by the Republican leader of the Senate, Brian Jones, who states, “Californians are facing natural gas bills that are double and even triple their usual cost. These high gas bills add to the financial hardships Californian families are already facing, such as rising inflation and high cost of living.”