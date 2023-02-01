FEMA Disaster Response Teams Ready To Assist Calaveras County

Calaveras County OES logo View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — Those impacted by the recent storms in Calaveras County can talk face-to-face with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) staff at three locations, but only for a limited time.

County OES officials have announced the opening today in Angels Camp is the Disaster Recovery Center, which will be manned seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds (Frogtown). On-site will be community organizations and local, state, and federal agencies to provide additional assistance and resources. For additional information or questions, contact the Calaveras Call Center at (209) 754-2855.

Another FEMA disaster team office will open tomorrow (Wednesday, February 2nd) at 6501 Jenny Lind Road in Valley Springs, off Highway 26. Among one of the hardest hit areas in the county by the heavy rain, which caused flooding in several areas and prompted the evacuation of Castle Rock Mobile Home Park near lower Lime Creek Road in Valley Springs, as earlier reported here. FEMA staff will be available to assist residents and businesses applying for federal assistance. There are three ways to apply: over the phone, online, or in person:

Get registered for FEMA assistance. 1-800-621-3362

Apply for Disaster Assistance online at disasterassistance.gov

Apply in person at the FEMA offices

A third disaster team office is already hard at work in San Andreas at the Health and Human Services Agency building at 509 E. St. Charles Street/HWY 49. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through January 31st.

