Senator Alvarado Gil Raises Awareness About Cervical Cancer

Marie Alvarado Gil Speaks About Cervical Cancer Awareness View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The California Senate has passed a proclamation authored by Mother Lode Senator Marie Alvarado Gil proclaiming Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

Alvarado Gil notes that she is a cervical cancer survivor. It was caught early, but she still had to go through radical treatment.

She adds, “I am fortunate enough to have survived, but many women my age are still dying. As a mother of 4 young daughters, I want to protect them, and all women, from having to endure what I went through.”

There are typically no symptoms of early cervical cancer, but the majority of problems from it can be prevented if caught and treated early. There is also a vaccine to prevent it.

She concludes, “I urge you all to learn about HPV, cervical cancer, and how it can affect the women in your life, in your district, and our state.”