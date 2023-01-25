Cloudy
Travel Delays On Mono Way Thursday

By Tracey Petersen
Areas that Comcast will be working on Mono Way in Sonora

Sonora, CA – Motorists can expect delays on Thursday evening if traveling along Mono Way in Sonora.

Comcast is working with SEFNCO Communications out of Livermore to perform splicing work at three separate locations on Mono Way, on either side of the Greenley Road intersection. Each area where the work needs to be done will require closing one lane of traffic. One will be just past the Sonora Plaza Shopping Center signage in front of Wells Fargo Bank. Another is just past the Diana J. White Cancer Institute building across from the Timberhills Shopping Center, and the third is in front of the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center, formerly the Front Porch building. The three worksite locations are also shown as red rectangles on the image box map provided by Comcast.

The work will be done on Thursday, January 26, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., with signage and personnel at each site directing drivers.

