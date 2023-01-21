Two Mother Lode Covid Testing To Sites Closed

Mariposa COVID testing site closeting View Photo

Sonora, CA – Two Mother Lode COVID testing sites are closing, one temporarily and the other permanently.

The testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds on Stockton Road in Sonora will be closed this Sunday and Monday, (Jan. 22-23), due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to Tuolumne County Public Health officials, who did not specify the exact reason. They advised that over-the-counter antigen tests are available for pickup during business hours at Tuolumne County Public Health, for additional information or questions, call (209) 533-7440.

Additionally, the LHI-Optum Serve testing site at the Mariposa Park & Ride, located at 4684 Joe Howard Road, will soon be shutting down. The final day of testing will be Friday, February 3rd. The federal government offers free rapid tests that are mailed to the general public. Click here for more information. For additional testing information and resources, click here. For all other COVID-19 information or questions, call the Mariposa County Community Health Center at 209-966-3689.