Deadly HWY 12 Crash In Calaveras County Led To DUI Arrest

Wallace, CA – A two-vehicle crash yesterday morning on Highway 12 in the Wallace area of Calaveras County left one person dead and a driver arrested for DUI.

The collision happened at 11:44 a.m. on Wednesday at the Wards Avenue intersection, south of Camache Reservoir. The CHP has not identified the driver, a 26-year-old man from Lodi, or his deceased passenger, a 23-year-old Stockton woman, pending family notification.

CHP spokesperson Eric Parson relayed that the unidentified driver was driving a 2001 Ford Taurus eastbound on the highway when, for an unknown reason, he went off the roadway and then overcorrected. That sent the vehicle into oncoming traffic, where it broadsided a 1999 Buick Park Avenue driven by 73-year-old Robert Hooe of Stockton.

The unidentified driver was arrested for DUI at the scene and then flown to U.C. Davis Hospital in Sacramento, suffering major injuries. His passenger sustained fatal injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Hooe suffered minor injuries.