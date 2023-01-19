Partly Cloudy
Sonora Woman Arrested for Driving Towards Officer

By Tracey Petersen
Megan Sullivan

Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman being sought for a possible residential break-in sped her vehicle toward an officer investigating the case.

Sonora Police were called to the 1800 block of North Stewart Street near the East Cowan Street intersection for a report of a female subject attempting to break into a residence. When they arrived on the scene, units were unable to locate the woman.

Officers canvassed the area, and while speaking with a resident, a vehicle suddenly came speeding towards them, according to Sonora Police spokesperson Cpl. Thomas Brickley. He detailed, “The vehicle drove towards a uniformed officer and turned the vehicle towards him before stopping.”

Behind the wheel was the suspect officers were looking for, 32-year-old Megan Sullivan. Once the vehicle stopped, officers quickly took Sullivan into custody for felony resisting arrest. Sullivan was placed on $20,000 bail.

