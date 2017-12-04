Update: Rollover Crash In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

Update at 5 p.m.: The CHP reports major injuries in a solo-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 12 near Double Springs Road in the Valley Springs area. CHP spokesman Toby Butzler indicates, “Two parties were removed from the van by fire personnel and transported to Mark Twain Medical Center. Officers contacted the driver and determined they were driving under the influence of alcohol and they were arrested. However, due to their injuries, both parties were subsequently flown to Modesto for treatment of those injuries. The driver will be facing felony DUI charges for the injury.”

The highway remain down to one-way traffic control with officers directing traffic. Butzler says there is no estimated time of when the roadway will reopen.

Update at 4:30 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 12 is now down to one-way traffic control and there is no estimated time when the roadway will reopen. (See more details on the crash below.)

Original post at 3:50 p.m.: Valley Springs, CA — A solo-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 12 near Double Springs Road in the Valley Springs area has blocked the roadway.

The CHP reports that two people inside the car have been hurt but there are no details on their injuries. An ambulance is heading to the scene. Motorists in the area will want to slow down and use caution in the area or try to avoid it if possible.

loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic