Snow Packs A Punch On Forest Roadways

Tuolumne County, CA – Stanislaus National Forest (STF) officials report Mother Nature dumped so much of the white stuff this winter that some seasonal roads will remain closed for awhile longer.

Some of the roads had been scheduled to reopen on April 15 but STF Acting Deputy Forest Supervisor Jim Junette indicates, “In past years our estimated date of April 15 to open seasonal roads was pretty accurate. This year’s amazing snowpack and the level of storm damage on the Forest means many roads will remain closed, possibly for several months.”

Worker have not even been able to inspect many Forest roads yet because they are still blanketed with snow; meaning the full extent of possible weather-related damage is not known, according to Junette.

“We expect to have a snapshot of Forest road conditions by late April. It is a snapshot because Forest Service workers will continue inspecting and identifying damaged infrastructure as the snow melts,” adds Junette.

Forest officials provide this list of roadways that will remain closed:

Mi-Wok/Groveland Ranger District: Cottonwood Road, Forest Road 1N04, between the intersections with Thompson Meadow (FR 2N13) and Reed Creek (FR 3N01S)

Summit Ranger District: Beardsley Road, Forest Road 4N29, known as Beardsley Day Use Area Road

Additionally, a series of heavy storms caused damages ranging from mud, rocks and debris slides, to roadbed failure on some roads. Forest officials report there are no estimated costs for the repairs as engineers are still crunching the numbers.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic