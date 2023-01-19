Sonora Man Arrested For Rape And Incest

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man has been arrested for incest, rape and kidnapping of a minor relative.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reported that 26-year-old Cornelio Correa-Martinez was arrested this past Friday in the area of the Junction Shopping Center on Mono Way in East Sonora. The detectives also served a search warrant at his residence in the area of Rogers Road in Sonora. Boujikian did not disclose whether any evidence was found or taken from the home during the search of his home.

The investigation originally began on the morning of Wednesday, January 4th, after sheriff’s officials received a report of a sexual assault of a minor by Correa-Martinez that had occurred in the past. He is being held without bail on charges of rape, incest, sexual penetration with a foreign object, sexual penetration with a foreign object of a minor, and kidnapping. No further details are being released at this time.