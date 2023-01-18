Deadly Crash On Highway 4 In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Arnold, CA — First responders are on the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 4 in the Arnold area that may have begun as a medical issue.

The CHP reports that a 79-year-old Arnold man was driving a Jeep Wrangler along the highway near the Oak Court intersection when the SUV smashed into a snow bank. They add that this may have been the result of a medical issue suffered by the driver. CPR was performed on the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released pending notification of family.

A small dog was found inside the Jeep, and county animal control has been called to the scene. The wreckage is blocking the roadway, and traffic, while slow, is still moving.