Suspect Arrested In Connection To Several Burglaries

By Tracey Petersen
Items found in suspect's residence

Amador County, CA – A suspect has been arrested after a string of burglaries in the Fiddletown area of Amador County.

The break-ins occurred over the last two months. The sheriff’s office investigation led to the search of a Jackson residence belonging to Dirk Caviglia. Sheriff’s detectives report that it turned up evidence related to the burglaries, including the bolt cutters and a stolen firearm, shown in the image box photo, but no description of stolen items that were found. There was also a large amount of methamphetamine confiscated during the search. The exact amount of the drugs was not released.

Caviglia was arrested for four felonies, including burglary and drug offenses, along with three misdemeanor offenses. It is unclear whether Caviglia acted alone or had any accomplices in these burglaries.

