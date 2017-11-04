Caltrans Reschedules Hwy 120 James E Roberts Bridge Closure

Sonora, CA — Caltrans is signaling a change to its overnight closure plans this week at the Highway 120/James E Roberts Bridge near Lake Don Pedro.
Instead of closing the span tonight and tomorrow from 5 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning, Caltrans has bumped its plans for overnight construction work by a night.
That means that the bridge will close tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday, beginning at 5 p.m. each evening. Detour signs will be posted and travelers should anticipate 20-minute delays while being rerouted.
During the day, delays at the span continue to run about ten minutes following the one-way traffic controls set up at each end. The overall repair and replace project is slated for completion sometime in November.