Yosemite Is Once Again Requiring Mask

By Tracey Petersen
Yosemite issues mask requirement due to high COVID numbers

Tuolumne County, CA – Yosemite National Park is once again requiring face masks in certain areas of the park.

With Mariposa County at the high community level and Tuolumne at the medium community level, the park put out this statement: “Due to the high COVID-19 community level, mask-wearing is now required for all people when entering federal buildings and public transportation in Yosemite National Park, regardless of vaccination status.”

TCPH COVID-19 clinics graphic
TCPH COVID-19 clinics graphic

Masks were also reinstated indoors in June last year when the infection numbers were high as well. Regarding vaccines, Tuolumne County Public Health is holding several COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month. Two will be giving out the Pfizer vaccine, and two the Moderna vaccine. The clinics will be held at their offices at 20111 Cedar Road off Covey Circle and Cabezut Road in Sonora, with the date and times listed on the image box graphic.

County health officials report that walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment, click here (myturn.ca.gov). For more information about COVID-19, call the county public health department at 209-533-7440.

