Soulsbyville Man Arrested For Putting A Choke Hold On Elderly Mother

James Roman Hill View Photo

Soulsbyville, CA – A Soulsbyville man was handcuffed after an argument with his mother turned physical.

A report of a family disturbance recently brought Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies to a home on Oman Drive, south of Highway 108 in the Soulsbyville area. Once on scene, deputies learned that 33-year-old James Roman Hill had gotten into an argument with his elderly mother. The argument escalated to Hill reportedly placing his arm around his mother’s neck for “a few seconds,” according to sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian. She added, “The female told deputies she did not feel like she was able to leave and was afraid. In addition, she had a visible injury that corroborated her statement.”

Hill was arrested for felony causing injury to an elderly or dependent adult and false imprisonment. His bail was set at $35,000.