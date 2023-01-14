Calaveras County Offers Free Dump Day

Clean CA Dump Day in Angels Camp View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County residents can get rid of their old tires and some other household items today.

Caltrans District 10 and Clean California have partnered with Calaveras County to hold a series of Free Dump Day events. Today is the fourth event, with items like tires without rims, appliances, and mattresses being taken from 8 a.m. to noon at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, located at 2465 Gunclub Road in Angels Camp.

County officials provide this list of items NOT accepted at this event:

Household trash, hazardous waste, electronic waste, green/yard waste, bulky items (old furniture, chairs, tables, etc.), and concrete and demolition materials

Caltrans reminds motorists to properly secure and tarp all cargo loads prior to driving. Transporting unsecured loads is unsafe, illegal, and pollutes California’s roads and waterways. Loads that are not tied down, secured by tarps or nets, or enclosed, will not be accepted.

County officials offered these tips for securing loads:

Completely cover loads with tarps or cargo nets. Debris can escape from gaps.

Remove loose material and trash before driving.

Don’t overload; keep materials level with your truck bed.

Put light items lower, tie large items to the vehicle for traffic safety.

Additional Dump Days will be held on: