Update: No Lights For Some In Tuolumne County

Update at 6:30 a.m.: PG&E crews are making progress on the outage in the Mi-Wuk Village area off Highway 108. Initially, 37 customers were without lights but that number has dropped to 19 as crews found trees had come into contact with electrical equipment. The impacted area is along Mountain Misery and Italian Bar roads. There remains is no estimated time of repair posted.

Original post at 5 a.m.: Mi-Wuk Village, CA — As the heavy rain and windy weather rolled through the Mother Lode overnight PG&E has reported a small outage this morning affecting 37 customers near the Mi-Wuk Village area.

The impacted area stretches from 4 Mile Tree to Italian Bar roads, off Highway 108. A crew is on the scene and is assessing the situation. The company has not posted an estimated time of repair.

Additionally, Cal Fire dispatch is reporting that a tree came crashing down into a house on Middle Camp Road in the Twain Harte area around 4 a.m. when the winds were roaring this morning. Luckily they report that the home was unoccupied.

Written by Tracey Petersen.