Supervisor Series Continues With Board Chair Haff

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature District Four Tuolumne County Supervisor, Kathleen Haff.

Her district covers a wide geographical region, including Groveland, Big Oak Flat, Don Pedro, Chinese Camp and areas along the edge of Sonora. Issues and projects specific to her district will be discussed.

Haff was recently elected by her fellow board members to serve as chair through 2023. During the interview, she will address her vote in favor of David Goldemberg to be vice chair, passing over Jaron Brandon.

In addition, she will talk about this week’s two-day board workshop in which 2023 priorities were discussed. She will also discuss topics like housing, homelessness, fire, water, and the Visit Tuolumne County contract.