Cloudy
57.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Supervisor Series Continues With Board Chair Haff

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Kathleen Haff

Kathleen Haff

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature District Four Tuolumne County Supervisor, Kathleen Haff.

Her district covers a wide geographical region, including Groveland, Big Oak Flat, Don Pedro, Chinese Camp and areas along the edge of Sonora. Issues and projects specific to her district will be discussed.

Haff was recently elected by her fellow board members to serve as chair through 2023. During the interview, she will address her vote in favor of David Goldemberg to be vice chair, passing over Jaron Brandon.

In addition, she will talk about this week’s two-day board workshop in which 2023 priorities were discussed. She will also discuss topics like housing, homelessness, fire, water, and the Visit Tuolumne County contract.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Weather Alert