CRA Director Will Talk Roads, General Plan And Development

Sonora, CA — You can hear from the new Director of the Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency.
David Gonzalves will be the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. He replaced retiring CRA Director Bev Shane on January 3rd. Gonzalves will talk about the transition, his goals, and challenges facing the agency.
Other discussion topics will include the General Plan Update, what the new state gas tax increase will mean for local roads and observations about current development projects.
Gonzalves, a Merced native, brought 26 years of city and county experience to the CRA position in Tuolumne County.