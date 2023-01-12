Tuolumne County Warming And Drying Center Changes

Tuolumne County Main Library in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County’s Office of Emergency Services says it will continue to re-evaluate whether special drying and warming centers are needed as new weather systems arrive.

The next atmospheric river system is anticipated to move through Northern California this weekend.

OES is reminding the public that there are a few public places people can go during the day.

• Sonora Main Library – Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, 480 Greenley Road in Sonora, Ph: 209-533-5507

• Enrichment Center – Monday – Friday, 8:00 am-12:00 pm, 102 Hospital Rd. in Sonora

• Lambert Community Center – Monday – Friday 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 347 W. Jackson St. in Sonora , 95370 Ph: 209-533-4879

For those that need assistance with sheltering animals, contact the Tuolumne County Animal Control at 209-694-2730. They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For after-hours animal emergencies, contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 209- 533-5815.

Tuolumne County Public Works would like to remind everyone of the sand locations. At this time, citizens will need to bring their own bags and shovel.

• Columbia – Airport parking lot @ 10723 Airport Rd (please look for the orange cones)

• Tuolumne – 18870 Birch Street and the corner of Parkview Ln and Chestnut Ave

• Jamestown – On the corner of 7th Ave and 8th St

• Big Oak Flat / Groveland area – 11242 Wards Ferry Rd