Cloudy
46.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Power Outages Are Smaller But Still Widespread

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
1-11-23 PG&E Power Outage Map

1-11-23 PG&E Power Outage Map

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E continues to work toward restoring all of the power outages left behind by this week’s storm systems.

Things are looking much better than yesterday, when there were over 10,000 customers, locally, without electricity.

The largest outage remaining in Tuolumne County this morning is 117 customers in Columbia. Full restoration is anticipated shortly after six o’clock this evening. In Calaveras County, there are 333 customers without power outside of Murphys. Full restoration should come by 2:30pm. In Railroad Flat there are 110 customers without power and full restoration is anticipated at 10 o’clock this evening.

There are also various smaller outages, impacting only a handful of customers, in communities like Sonora, Jamestown, Tuolumne, Twain Harte, Groveland, Chinese Camp, San Andreas, Valley Springs and Rancho Calaveras.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 