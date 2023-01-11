Power Outages Are Smaller But Still Widespread

1-11-23 PG&E Power Outage Map View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E continues to work toward restoring all of the power outages left behind by this week’s storm systems.

Things are looking much better than yesterday, when there were over 10,000 customers, locally, without electricity.

The largest outage remaining in Tuolumne County this morning is 117 customers in Columbia. Full restoration is anticipated shortly after six o’clock this evening. In Calaveras County, there are 333 customers without power outside of Murphys. Full restoration should come by 2:30pm. In Railroad Flat there are 110 customers without power and full restoration is anticipated at 10 o’clock this evening.

There are also various smaller outages, impacting only a handful of customers, in communities like Sonora, Jamestown, Tuolumne, Twain Harte, Groveland, Chinese Camp, San Andreas, Valley Springs and Rancho Calaveras.