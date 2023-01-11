Cloudy
46.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Emergency Road Repairs Planned In Mariposa County

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Emergency Road Repairs in Mariposa County

Emergency Road Repairs in Mariposa County

Photo Icon View Photo

Mariposa, CA — On Monday there was a “Shelter In Place” order in the Jerseydale area of Mariposa County due to flash flooding.

If was lifted on Monday evening after the water receded. Because of damage occurring, a stretch of Jerseydale Road is in need of emergency repairs. The work will begin at 8am today and anyone traveling in the area should prepare for up to 30-minute delays. More permanent repairs will take place when weather conditions improve in the Spring.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 