Emergency Road Repairs Planned In Mariposa County

Emergency Road Repairs in Mariposa County

Mariposa, CA — On Monday there was a “Shelter In Place” order in the Jerseydale area of Mariposa County due to flash flooding.

If was lifted on Monday evening after the water receded. Because of damage occurring, a stretch of Jerseydale Road is in need of emergency repairs. The work will begin at 8am today and anyone traveling in the area should prepare for up to 30-minute delays. More permanent repairs will take place when weather conditions improve in the Spring.