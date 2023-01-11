Tuolumne County Warming Center Will Open Again

Tuolumne enrichment center View Photo

Sonora, CA — With the wet weather continuing, Tuolumne County announces that the Drying and Warming Center at the Enrichment Center will be open again today.

It is located at 102 Hospital Road in Sonora and the hours are 9am-6pm. It is designed to be a location where people can stop by to warm up. The Office of Emergency Services adds that the Main Library at 480 Greenley Road is another spot to get out of the weather.

Sand remains available at four locations (you need to bring a shovel and bags).

• Columbia – Airport parking lot @ 10723 Airport Rd (look for the orange cones)

• Tuolumne – 18870 Birch Street and the corner of Parkview Ln and Chestnut Ave

• Jamestown – On the corner of 7th Ave and 8th St

• Big Oak Flat / Groveland area – 11242 Wards Ferry Rd