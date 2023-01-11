Update: House Fire In Calaveras County

Cal Fire and Tuolumne County Fire Dept. trucks View Photo

Update at 5:45 p.m.: A house fire in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County off Highway 4 has been extinguished. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze in about 20 minutes. There is no word on damage to the structure or whether the flames extended into any other area of the home. What sparked it remains under investigation. Further details on the blaze are below.

Original post at 5:10 p.m.: Vallecito, CA — Fire resources are on the scene of a house fire in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County.

The blaze broke out in the bedroom of a home in the 1900 block of Sugar Pine Way, off Highway 4, between Live Oak Drive and Holiday Mine. CAL Fire reports that two people were able to escape the flames unharmed. Crews are working to knock down the fire. and there is no word on damage to the structure. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.