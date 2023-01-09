Widespread Power Outages: Columbia College Impacted

Columbia, CA — Thousands are without electricity in the Mother Lode as an atmospheric river storm system passes through the region.

Columbia College’s main campus will be closed today due to a lack of power. Any additional cancelations or delays will be posted on the myMotherLode.com school page.

The largest power outage is in Calaveras County (around Burson, Wallace and Valley Springs) with over 2,500 without electricity and an unknown restoration time. In Twain Harte, there are 654 customers without power and a 2:40pm restoration estimate. There are 488 without power in Groveland and 34 in Columbia (with a 4pm projected restoration time).

There are also 395 without power near Lake Tulloch, with an unknown restoration time.