Caltrans Addresses Fix For Dangerous Intersection

Sonora, CA – A traffic safety project to reduce broadside collisions along a busy Calaveras County intersection will shortly get underway at a cost of $200,000.

According to Caltrans, the plans specifically call for installing flashing beacons on Burson Road and Highway 12 near Valley Springs. These will include red flashers at the stop signs facing northbound and southbound traffic on Burson Road; amber flashers facing eastbound and westbound traffic approaching the intersection along Highway 12.

In addition to creating a safer intersection for motorists Caltrans officials anticipate the installations will also improve its travel efficiency.

The work contract, awarded to San Leandro-based St. Francis Electric, LLC, will begin Monday, April 17 with completion slated sometime in May. Scheduled for mostly daytime hours during which one-way traffic controls will be in place, the work zones will potentially generate ten-minute traffic delays.

It is a busy week for Caltrans crews. To view the latest work roster, click here.

