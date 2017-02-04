Caltrans Plans Week Of April 2

Sonora, CA – Along all the Mother Lode’s major highways Caltrans crews are busy this week.

In Calaveras County along Highway 4 from Main Street Murphys and the Calaveras/Amador County line, road striping may set motorists back ten minutes Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Also utility crews are back every weekday between Willow Street and the Arnold Byway from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., creating similar impacts.

Along Highway 26 slope repair and cleaning continue every weekday between Gill Haven Drive and Alabama Hill from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., possibly creating ten-minute waits. Caltrans is now estimating the long-term closure on Highway 26 between Higdon Road and the North Fork Mokelumne River Bridge west of West Point may end April 21. As storm damage repairs continue motorists should anticipate up to one-hour delays on the alternate routes around that stretch. Eastbound, the detour is northbound Highway 49 to eastbound Highway 88; westbound, it is Highway 88 and then southbound 49 to Highway 26.

On Wednesday only, paving near San Andreas on Highway 49 will slow traffic for about ten minutes at a time at Murray Creek from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tuolumne Travel Interruptions

In Tuolumne County on Highway 49, every weekday drainage work is slated between Moccasin and Bear Valley Road from 7:30 a.m. until 15:30 p.m., which may create momentary delays.

On Sunday the spring guardrail replacement project continues in the overnights through the week, creating up to ten-minute waits in several spots: Highway 49/108 between Harvard Mine and Rolling Hills roads as well as between Mill Villa Road and Court; Highway 108 between Highway 49 and Old Wards Ferry and between the county dump road and east of Soulsbyville Road; also on Highway 108 between Plainview Road and Twain Harte Drive. Set up time is between 7 and 9 p.m. nightly and it remains in place until 6 or 7 a.m.

On Highway 120 near Lake Don Pedro the James E Roberts Bridge will be back under one-way traffic control with ten-minute traffic delays beginning Monday morning at 5 a.m. Caltrans officials indicate some overnight closures may be necessary this week to remove equipment and materials from this past week’s marathon 24/7 work session that required motorists to take the 20-minute alternate workaround route. On those nights detour signs will again be posted.

Also on Highway 120 this week the slope repairs between Forest-Packard Canyon Road and the South Fork Tuolumne River Bridge return every weekday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., during which ten-minute traffic interruptions are possible.

