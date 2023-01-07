Calaveras County Water District Receives Federal and State Funding

Calaveras County Water District Logo View Photo

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) has received some good news in the form of additional funding for two of its wastewater projects. The California State Waterboard approved CCWD’s request to increase funding from $4.75 million to $9.93 million for the consolidation of wastewater treatment facilities in West Point and Wilseyville. The project, which is 100% grant-funded and serves a designated disadvantaged community, is expected to take two years to complete. CCWD has also received a $1 million appropriation from the federal government for its Copper Cove Wastewater Reclamation Facility Improvements Project, through an Army Corps of Engineers environmental infrastructure program.

The district is working to increase the funding amount to $5 million through the administrative process. The project aims to raise a dam to increase wastewater storage capacity and replace an aging tertiary filter to provide recycled irrigation water and protect ecologically sensitive areas. Construction is expected to begin in late 2023 and last through 2025.