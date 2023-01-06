Mostly Clear
53.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Stuck Big Rig On HWY 4 Causing Traffic Delays

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP San Andreas Unit logo

CHP San Andreas Unit logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — First responders are on the scene of a disabled semi on the Highway 4 corridor in the Cottage Springs area of Calaveras County that is stalling traffic.

The incident is between Camp Connell and Ganns, just north of the Cottage Springs Campground, near the intersection of Seagale Drive and Spring Road. The CHP reports that the big rig is jackknifed and blocking the eastbound lane of travel. Officers are directing traffic as they wait for a tow crew. Motorists may want to avoid the area and use the alternative route of Munari Lane to bypass the wreck.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert