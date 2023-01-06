Stuck Big Rig On HWY 4 Causing Traffic Delays

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — First responders are on the scene of a disabled semi on the Highway 4 corridor in the Cottage Springs area of Calaveras County that is stalling traffic.

The incident is between Camp Connell and Ganns, just north of the Cottage Springs Campground, near the intersection of Seagale Drive and Spring Road. The CHP reports that the big rig is jackknifed and blocking the eastbound lane of travel. Officers are directing traffic as they wait for a tow crew. Motorists may want to avoid the area and use the alternative route of Munari Lane to bypass the wreck.