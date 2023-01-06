Historic Knights Ferry Bridge Closed Indefinitely

Knights Ferry, CA – The Knights Ferry Bridge off Highway 108/120 and east of Oakdale is the longest covered wooden bridge west of the Mississippi River and has been closed indefinitely, but the recent wicked weather is not to blame.

Significant wood deterioration has compromised the stability of the 330-foot historic bridge, forcing its closure so repairs can be made. The Army Corps of Engineers, which has been limiting the number of people on the pedestrian-only bridge since July, will close it to all pedestrian traffic until either temporary supports are installed or a full rehabilitation is completed. The rest of the Knights Ferry Recreation Area will remain open for daytime use. The Sonora Bridge near the historic bridge is open, allowing vehicles and pedestrians to cross the river.

Built in 1863, the bridge is considered one of the best-preserved 19th-century wood-iron Howe truss bridges and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Consultations with the California State Historic Preservation Officer will ensure that all modifications to the bridge safeguard its historic status.