Update: Soggy Weather Continues To Impact Mother Lode

By Tracey Petersen
Update at 8:45 a.m.: Calaveras County road crews are currently working to clear a large landslide on Murphys Grade Road. The roadway is closed to traffic between the intersections of Lower French Gulch and Upper French Gulch and Main Street in Murphys. County officials report a detour around the slide will be along French Gulch Road. Further details on downed trees, power poles, and outages can be viewed below.

Original post at 6:40 a.m.: Sonora, CA — The heavy rains and winds from the stormy weather yesterday toppled trees and power poles, causing outages and traffic hazards that are still lingering this morning.

In Tuolumne County, a car was found abandoned yesterday morning on a flooded single-lane bridge on Red Hills Road near Sims Road in the Chinese Camp area. No one was located inside, and officers searched along the water’s edge for anyone possibly in the water but were unable to locate anyone. The CHP decided to temporarily leave the vehicle in the water due to the weather conditions. The roadway remains closed this morning, but the CHP hopes to have it removed today so the roadway can be reopened.

In Calaveras County, a mud/dirt/rockslide on Murphys Grade Road and Main Street in Murphys has not yet been cleared. The debris continues to block one lane of the roadway, with that section remaining closed to traffic this morning. County road officials hope to have it cleared today.

There are still scattered power outages in the Mother Lode, but they have only impacted a small number of customers this morning.

