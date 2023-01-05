Stormy Weather Causing Traffic Hazards In Mother Lode

Downed power pole and lines close a section of Hogan Dam Road in Calaveras County View Photos

Sonora, CA – The heavy rains and winds from the stormy weather in the Mother Lode have toppled trees and power poles, causing traffic hazards.

In Tuolumne County, a large tree has come crashing down on Rawhide Road, just south of Peppermint Creek Road in the Jamestown area. The CHP reports it is blocking the roadway and officers are directing traffic.

In Calaveras County, a power pole is down west of New Hogan Lake, with wires and utility lines hanging across the road on Hogan Dam Road. Calaveras Consolidated Fire officials say that high winds brought the power pole down last night around 10 p.m. The roadway has been shut down, between Vista Del Lago Drive and Lake View Circle, near the water treatment facility. Motorists are being turned around in both directions.