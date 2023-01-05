Light Rain
51.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Stormy Weather Causing Traffic Hazards In Mother Lode

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Downed power pole and lines close a section of Hogan Dam Road in Calaveras County

Downed power pole and lines close a section of Hogan Dam Road in Calaveras County

Photo Icon View Photos

Sonora, CA – The heavy rains and winds from the stormy weather in the Mother Lode have toppled trees and power poles, causing traffic hazards.

In Tuolumne County, a large tree has come crashing down on Rawhide Road, just south of Peppermint Creek Road in the Jamestown area. The CHP reports it is blocking the roadway and officers are directing traffic.

Downed power lines close a section of Hogan Dam Road in Calaveras County
CCF photo

In Calaveras County, a power pole is down west of New Hogan Lake, with wires and utility lines hanging across the road on Hogan Dam Road. Calaveras Consolidated Fire officials say that high winds brought the power pole down last night around 10 p.m. The roadway has been shut down, between Vista Del Lago Drive and Lake View Circle, near the water treatment facility. Motorists are being turned around in both directions.

  • Downed power pole and lines close a section of Hogan Dam Road in Calaveras County
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 