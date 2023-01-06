Drizzle
51.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Kirk Featured On Mother Lode Views Supervisor Series

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Anaiah Kirk

Anaiah Kirk

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will continue a five-part series this weekend featuring the individual Tuolumne County Supervisors.

District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk, who represents the greater Twain Harte and Tuolumne region, will be the guest.

It is a chance to hear about what is happening in the specific supervisorial districts, and hear their opinions on issues facing the county.

Kirk will highlight some housing and development projects proposed in District Three. Other topics will include needed road improvements, the recently passed vegetation management ordinance, efforts to address homelessness, TUD/PG&E water negotiations, and the county’s contract with Visit Tuolumne County.

The most recent Mother Lode Views featured District One Supervisor David Goldemberg, and future shows will have supervisors Kathleen Haff, Jaron Brandon and Ryan Campbell.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Weather Alert