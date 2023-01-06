Kirk Featured On Mother Lode Views Supervisor Series

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will continue a five-part series this weekend featuring the individual Tuolumne County Supervisors.

District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk, who represents the greater Twain Harte and Tuolumne region, will be the guest.

It is a chance to hear about what is happening in the specific supervisorial districts, and hear their opinions on issues facing the county.

Kirk will highlight some housing and development projects proposed in District Three. Other topics will include needed road improvements, the recently passed vegetation management ordinance, efforts to address homelessness, TUD/PG&E water negotiations, and the county’s contract with Visit Tuolumne County.

The most recent Mother Lode Views featured District One Supervisor David Goldemberg, and future shows will have supervisors Kathleen Haff, Jaron Brandon and Ryan Campbell.