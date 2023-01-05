Several Power Outages In Calaveras County

Power outages in Calaveras County View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – The weather is mostly to blame for several PG&E power outages in Calaveras County this afternoon.

The largest is in the Railroad Flat and Wilseyville areas along Highway 26. Just before 4 p.m., 551 customers lost their electricity. In the Valley Springs area, 51 customers have been without lights since just before 5 p.m. along Meadow Oaks Drive, Crestview Drive and Brooks Lane, which is northwest of Highway 26. The utility does not give an estimated repair time and instead lists it as “to be announced.”

In the West Point area, 91 customers along Bald Mountain Road have had no power since 2:30 p.m. PG&E reports the cause is an emergency issue, but no further details were released. The estimated restoration time is 7 p.m.