Limited Roadwork Planned This Week

Motorists can expect delays on two Mother Lode highways this week, from January 2nd to the 7th.

Night work continues on the roundabout at Chicken Ranch/Sierra Rock Road on Highway 108. Road striping is scheduled to begin Tuesday night at 9 pm and will continue through Friday from 9 pm to 6 am each night.

On Highway 12 in Calaveras at mile marker 16 Wednesday through Friday utility work will cause up to 10-minute traffic breaks. The work is scheduled between 7 am and 5 pm on Ham Lane.

The passes are closed including Highway 108 at 7.2 miles east of Strawberry which means Pinecrest and Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort are accessible, Highway 4 is closed above Bear Valley Resort which is also open after a brief weather-related two-day closure. Updating Highway closure details are here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather which as detailed here may include flooding, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.