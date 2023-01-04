Cloudy
Limited Roadwork Planned This Week

By Sabrina Biehl
Chicken Ranch December 2022 Fly Over https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGlaPYivGps

Motorists can expect delays on two Mother Lode highways this week, from January 2nd to the 7th.

Night work continues on the roundabout at Chicken Ranch/Sierra Rock Road on Highway 108. Road striping is scheduled to begin Tuesday night at 9 pm and will continue through Friday from 9 pm to 6 am each night.

On Highway 12 in Calaveras at mile marker 16 Wednesday through Friday utility work will cause up to 10-minute traffic breaks. The work is scheduled between 7 am and 5 pm on Ham Lane.

The passes are closed including Highway 108 at 7.2 miles east of Strawberry which means Pinecrest and Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort are accessible, Highway 4 is closed above Bear Valley Resort which is also open after a brief weather-related two-day closure.  Updating Highway closure details are here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather which as detailed here may include flooding, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.

