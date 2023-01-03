Flood & High Wind Watches Issued For The Mother Lode

Woods Creek near downtown Sonora looks like a river (file photo) View Photo

The Winter Weather Advisory issued for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada above 3,000 feet and Yosemite National Park, will continue to remain in effect until 4 AM Tuesday.

The total snow accumulations above the 3,000 foot elevation, will range from two inches to half-a-foot. Five inches to ten inches is likely above 6,000 feet.

After a brief break, a Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada above 5,000 feet and Yosemite National Park (above the Yosemite Valley floor), from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

Total heavy snow accumulations will range from half-a-foot to as much as forty inches above the 5,000 foot elevation. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

The strong winds could also cause tree damage.

Speaking of winds, a High Wind Watch has been issued for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.

South winds of twenty-five to thirty-five mph are forecast with gusts up to fifty-five mph

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Saturated ground and weakened trees from recent storms will increase the potential for trees to be blown down. Widespread power outages are possible.

Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

Additionally, a Flood Watch will be in effect for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from Wednesday morning through Friday morning.

More flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

Excessive runoff may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.

Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.