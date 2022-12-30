Calaveras Sheriff’s Marijuana Team Details December Drug Busts

Calaveras, CA– On December 14th, 2022, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit served two search warrants for illegal marijuana cultivation in Calaveras County. The first site, located in the 3000 block of Ridge Road in Glencoe, was found to have an interior that had been converted to facilitate indoor marijuana cultivation. Deputies seized 362 growing marijuana plants, with an estimated value of over $470,000. Evidence was collected at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The second site, located in the 1000 block of Highway 4 in Douglas Flat, was also found to have an interior that had been converted to facilitate indoor marijuana cultivation. Deputies seized 2,679 growing marijuana plants, with an estimated value of over $3,482,000. Two suspects, Jitain Rong (age 43 of Douglas Flat) and Jinhua Wu (age 36 of San Leandro), were arrested and booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana over the legal amount, possession of marijuana for sale, maintaining a property for the purpose of controlled substance sales, and conspiracy to commit a crime. Evidence was collected at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about illegal marijuana operations to call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870