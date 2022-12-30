Rain
Busy Year For Habitat For Humanity Calaveras

By B.J. Hansen
Angels Camp, CA — Habitat For Humanity Calaveras is preparing to break ground on a 107-unit housing project off Copello Drive in Angels Camp.

It is one of the topics mentioned in a new myMotherLode.com blog by Habitat Calaveras President, Bonnie Hollinger. The organization received a $5-million infill infrastructure grant from the State of California to help with planning and needed infrastructure for the project.

The group also oversaw a successful essential home repair program.

