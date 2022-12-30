Update: Power Outage Impacts Bear Valley Area

Bear Valley Area Power Outage View Photo

Update at 9:55am: PG&E reports that power has been restored to the 920 customers who lost electricity this morning in the greater Bear Valley area.

Because of the earlier outage, and avalanche concerns, Bear Valley Ski Resort will be closed today (December 30).

Originial story posted at 7:20am: Bear Valley, CA — There is a power outage impacting 920 PG&E customers around the border of Calaveras and Alpine counties.

PG&E reports that the outage started at 3:15am and they are still investigating the cause. The company hopes to have full restoration by 11am.

It is impacting Tamarack, Sherman Acres, Bear Valley, and the area around Lake Alpine.

The only other outage in the region this morning is along Ruby Road in the Tuolumne area, and it is only impacting three customers.

It started at around 5:45am and should be restored by 12:45pm.